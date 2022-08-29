Birdchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $34.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 185.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $172,148.45 and $34.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded 114.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,179.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00134052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00085319 BTC.

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

