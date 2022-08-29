Bird.Money (BIRD) Price Reaches $14.82 on Top Exchanges

Bird.Money (BIRD) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.82 or 0.00075322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $24,364.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003893 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00087700 BTC.

Bird.Money Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bird.Money (BIRD) is a token. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,942 coins. The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money. Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @_birdmoney (https://twitter.com/_birdmoney). Bird.Money’s official message board is medium.com/bird-money.

Bird is empowering dApp developers to create the Web3.0 UX of the future by developing wallet-level machine learning prediction products that are accessible within a permissionless, decentralized on-chain oracle. Developers that integrate with our products can, for example, offer variable defi loans or launchpad investment terms based on Bird’s analysis of the wallet’s past behaviors as well as off-chain data streams.

Behavioral prediction products fueled the growth of Web2.0 companies such as Google and Facebook, but centralization had led to power and profit disparities. Combining the power of ML with open and decentralized technologies will enable Bird to create an entirely new tech business model. Operational decisions such as how sensitive data are used and what user behaviors are analyzed can be made by the community (i.e, token holders), with community profit-sharing serving to align the long-term incentives of Bird administrators and ecosystem users.”

Bird.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bird.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bird.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bird.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

