BioPassport Token (BIOT) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $10.72 million and $333,117.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

