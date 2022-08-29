Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $338.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $318.07 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.42.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,014,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,692,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after acquiring an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

