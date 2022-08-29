Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 165 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of RYH stock traded down $2.04 on Monday, hitting $268.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.96 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.11 and its 200-day moving average is $286.06.

