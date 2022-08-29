Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases 1,475 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,039,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 973,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,242,029. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

