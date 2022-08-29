Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,266 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.11. 37,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock worth $2,338,959. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

