Biltmore Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCZ traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,200. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.