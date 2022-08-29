Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Allstate by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Allstate by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ALL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.78. 23,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $128.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.