Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 66,578 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises 1.0% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.44% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 286.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 170.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 233.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of MSOS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 20,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,452. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49.

