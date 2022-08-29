Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 11,780 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for 1.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.90% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 35,882.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,107,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after buying an additional 1,104,449 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,735,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,257. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $72.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79.

