Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.93. 145,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,658,170. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.77.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

