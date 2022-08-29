Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 2,187 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 0.48% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XVV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 609.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 168.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,757 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44,423 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XVV stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,791. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $37.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.