Bifrost Reaches Market Cap of $3.16 Million (BNC)

Bifrost (BNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Bifrost coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $171,812.00 worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bifrost has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bifrost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00131766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00085618 BTC.

Bifrost Coin Profile

Bifrost is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,775,000 coins. Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bifrost’s official website is thebifrost.io.

Buying and Selling Bifrost

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bifrost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bifrost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bifrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bifrost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.