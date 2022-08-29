Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on BYND. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 7.4 %

BYND stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $123.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25.

Insider Activity

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $33,007.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

