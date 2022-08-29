Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 6,004,740 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,138,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,004,740 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $362,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $610,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4,497.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 766,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 769,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 112,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.04. 198,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,849,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

