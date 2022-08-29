Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Sells 2,141,278 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141,278 shares during the quarter. Nutrien accounts for about 2.2% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Nutrien worth $397,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $99.08. 147,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,520,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.97. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

