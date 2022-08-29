Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Purchases 169,375 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 169,375 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $226,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Flowserve by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

Flowserve Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FLS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.27. 10,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,657. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

