Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $996.85 Million Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,558,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,374,224 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 5.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $996,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE TD traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 154,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.52.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

