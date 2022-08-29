Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $279.76 Million Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,908,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 593,734 shares during the quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.59% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $279,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WAB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,342. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $100.04. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

