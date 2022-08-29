Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $128.73 Million Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,670 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.15% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $128,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.10. 31,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,543. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

