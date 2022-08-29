Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Buys 227,291 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 760,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 227,291 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of NetApp worth $63,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.09. 27,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,872. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

