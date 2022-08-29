Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 118,309 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $90,408,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.08% of BlackRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $678.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $657.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

