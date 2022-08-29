Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 172,780 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,780 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.7% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Verizon Communications worth $304,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 413,031 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 534,887 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,976 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 82,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 87,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.52. 404,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,572,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $182.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

