Berry Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Berry (BERRY) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Berry has a total market capitalization of $8.86 million and $928,970.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Berry has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Berry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Berry alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,233.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003998 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085163 BTC.

Berry Profile

BERRY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.