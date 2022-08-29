Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CEO Sells $387,312.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $55.97. 692,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,026. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,078,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

