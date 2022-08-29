Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CEO Sells $387,312.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Berry Global Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $55.97. 692,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,026. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.20. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,078,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Further Reading
