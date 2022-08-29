Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

