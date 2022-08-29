Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPHGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 0.25% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.