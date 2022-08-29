Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.02. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 311,473 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $907.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

