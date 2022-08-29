Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 87,240 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,240 shares during the period. Baker Hughes comprises approximately 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $31,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 36.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 241,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,572,295. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.