Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,842 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,842 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $36,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $218,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $203.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.25.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Citigroup boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

