Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $39.86 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.18. 74,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,770,692. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

