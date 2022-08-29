Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $19.72 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,291 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $19,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $131,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,349,000 after buying an additional 623,790 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,328,000 after buying an additional 599,827 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

NYSE:KR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.90. 70,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,725,212. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.