Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 232,452 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 232,452 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $25,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 829,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,974,047. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

