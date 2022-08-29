Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.78

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 57783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

BTDPY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.42) to GBX 834 ($10.08) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $741.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

