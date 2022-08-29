Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the July 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. The stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,984. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

