Bank of Montreal Can Sells 903,219 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,578,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 903,219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $287,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,983,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.