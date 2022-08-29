Bank of Montreal Can Sells 390,480 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,207 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 390,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of American Express worth $150,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in American Express by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Trading Down 1.2 %

AXP stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,629. The company has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.