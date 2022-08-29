Bank of Montreal Can Has $251.55 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,199,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 342,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $251,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $201.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,822. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

