Bank of Montreal Can Has $133.65 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,615,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 279,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stantec were worth $133,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stantec by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,709,000 after buying an additional 1,079,712 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,496,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Stantec by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,529,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Stantec by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Stantec by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,662,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,357,000 after purchasing an additional 261,602 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stantec Stock Down 0.1 %

Stantec Increases Dividend

NYSE STN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $48.43. 1,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,232. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

