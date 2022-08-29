Bank of America Lowers Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.
TX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.
Ternium Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of Ternium stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. Ternium has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ternium
Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.
