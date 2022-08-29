Bank of America Lowers Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $40.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $53.00.

TX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Ternium Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. Ternium has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ternium

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ternium by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 95,149 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

