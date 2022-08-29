Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd

BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,029 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 3.5% of BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Baidu by 342.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Baidu by 61.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.67. 71,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,448,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Baidu

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.36.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.