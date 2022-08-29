BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $851.67.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a report on Friday, July 29th.
BAE Systems Stock Down 0.2 %
BAESY opened at $38.27 on Monday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
