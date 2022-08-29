B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Lantheus Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $86.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 189.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock worth $700,218. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lantheus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,161,000 after purchasing an additional 73,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lantheus by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,073,000 after purchasing an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Lantheus by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

