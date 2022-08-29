Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.35

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.35 and last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 3146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.04.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Azenta news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth about $141,290,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

