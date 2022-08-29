AXIS Token (AXIS) Market Cap Achieves $2.76 Million

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. AXIS Token has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $186.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AXIS Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,191.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004021 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00134426 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085093 BTC.

About AXIS Token

AXIS is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,303,188 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi.

AXIS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

