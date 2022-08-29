Axis DeFi (AXIS) Achieves Market Cap of $86,461.67

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, Axis DeFi has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $86,461.67 and approximately $20,787.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0415 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axis DeFi

AXIS is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

