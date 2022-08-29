Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,785,033 shares.The stock last traded at $91.78 and had previously closed at $91.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14.

Insider Activity at Avalara

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Avalara's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalara

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $84,762,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 321.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,219,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after buying an additional 929,625 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 65.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,709,000 after buying an additional 786,996 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 95.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after buying an additional 733,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Avalara by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

