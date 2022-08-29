Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $270.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.20.

Autodesk Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.77 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.75 and a 200-day moving average of $200.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $3,181,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $130,889,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

