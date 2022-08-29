Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 403457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

