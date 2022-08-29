Attila Price Hits $0.0041 (ATT)

Attila (ATT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Attila has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Attila has a market cap of $1.84 million and $1,687.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Attila Coin Profile

Attila is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

